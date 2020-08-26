Maskey meets Education Minister on All Saints College project

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has today met with Education Minister Weir to discuss the All Saints College project.

The West Belfast MP said:

“This afternoon I led a delegation consisting of Alex Maskey MLA and Cllr Ronan McLaughlin which met with Education Minister Peter Weir to discuss the All Saints College project.

“The Education Minister recently committed to funding a new build for the school as part of the Major Capital Build programme.

“I welcome the commitment by the minister today that he will play an active role in assisting with finding a location for the new build and providing the neccesary financial support.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work with the College, Department and the Minister on this vital project.

“Our local community and pupils deserve to be educated in first-class, modern and state of the art schools.

"The school staff and pupils have worked tirelessly to get to this point and have to be congratulated on their commitment and dedication."