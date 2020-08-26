Public urged to back Chieftain’s Walk - Peace Foundation

The public are being urged to once again support the annual Chieftain’s Walk in memory of Martin Mc Guinness - even if they cannot physically take part due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The appeal came as the walk organisers confirmed that this year’s event would only involve members of the immediate Mc Guinness family.

A spokesperson for the Martin Mc Guinness Peace Foundation said: “We had explored different ways of holding this year’s walk safely, but given the ongoing pandemic and the rising number of Coronavirus cases, it simply wasn’t possible to do so in a way that didn’t potentially put people at risk. Instead, an event will take place on September 6th when Martin’s wife,Bernie, and his four children will walk the planned route alone.

“We know this change will be disappointing to the thousands of people who have supported the Chieftain’s Walk in order to promote Martin’s legacy. However, we also know that Martin would never want anyone to put themselves at risk in order to remember and pay tribute to him.

“We would also stress that the event can still be supported by continuing to register for the walk as a means of sponsoring the family to raise funds for the Martin Mc Guinness Peace Foundation. As always, everyone who registers will receive a special memento of the event, even if this year, they physically can’t take part. Alternatively, anyone who has previously registered and no longer wishes to take part due to the format change will be entitled to a full refund.

“We again thank the public for their ongoing support, and we hope to see you all back in your thousands next year as we once again gather in person to remember our Chieftain.”