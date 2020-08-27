Urgent action needed on waiting lists - Gildernew

Sinn Fein MLA and health spokesperson Colm Gildernew has called for a properly funded transformation of the health service which places the views of health workers, unions and patients at its core.

Reacting to the news that there has been no real improvement in the waiting list numbers, the party's health spokesperson said:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged our health and social care system in unprecedented ways.

“The promise of the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ document to tackle waiting lists has been upended by the pressure the virus has placed across the system.

“While COVID-19 will continue to pose challenges to health and social care for the foreseeable future, the Department of Health must develop a plan to meet its obligations to reduce waiting lists for appointments, day case treatments, diagnostic tests, surgeries and other treatments.

“Transformation which places health and social care workers, their unions, and patients are its core is required to address the serious problems within the system such as long waiting lists.”