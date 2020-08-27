McGuigan welcomes reduction in plastic bag usage

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has welcomed the reduction in the use of new plastic carrier bags but said more work is needed to maintain the downward trend.

Philip McGuigan said:

"It is encouraging to see the number of carrier bags issued by retailers has fallen once again this year with a reduction of almost 14 per cent on the previous year, meaning 13 million fewer bags were dispensed.

"This is a clear indication that the carrier bag levy, which was introduced following a Sinn Féin private members bill, is working.

"But there can be no room for complacency. We are in the midst of a climate emergency and we must continue to do all we can to reduce our plastic use."