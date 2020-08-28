Mullan welcomes announcement of extra 500 school buses

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed a commitment from Translink to allocate an additional 500 buses for school services.

The Foyle MLA and education spokesperson said:

“I welcome today’s announcement from Translink that an additional 500 buses will be allocated for school runs.



“This is important in helping to address some of the health and safety concerns affecting pupils and drivers on school transport.

“Translink have also confirmed that this will not affect public transport services already in place.

“Further consideration must be given to safety measures for school transport drivers such as plastic screens or hand sanitisers being installed on buses.

“It is vital that the health and safety of school pupils and bus drivers is protected on school journeys and that the necessary steps are taken to ensure this.”