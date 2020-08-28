Molloy extends support to ‘Hooded Men’ campaign

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has extended his support to the ‘Hooded Men’ campaign as they take their appeal to the Supreme Court in London.

The Mid-Ulster MP said:

“In 1971, 14 innocent men were interned and subject to state-sanctioned torture.

“In addition to the physical beatings experienced by the ‘Hooded Men’, extreme physiological torture methods were also used.

“These men have campaigned for almost 50 years for truth and justice. They should not have to wait a moment longer.

“It is deeply disappointing that the PSNI appealed the Court of Appeal ruling that a police investigation into the case must be carried out.

“As a result of this appeal by the PSNI, the ‘Hooded Men’ have been left with no choice but to take their appeal to the Supreme Court in their quest for truth and justice.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support the ‘Hooded men’ in their campaign.”