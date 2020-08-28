O’Dowd expresses concern following Lurgan covid-19 cases

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has said the news of positive Covid-19 tests in the Lurgan area associated with gyms and sports clubs is a worrying development and an anxious time for all those affected.

The Upper Bann MLA said;

“I welcome the action of gyms and sporting clubs in Lurgan in responding quickly to positive covid-19 cases.

“The openness and transparency with which they have acted will hopefully restrict the spread of the virus to others.

“If you are experiencing symptoms please self isolate and urgently get tested, even if you are not associated with the affected sports clubs or gyms.

“We all have a role to play in stopping the spread of the virus.





“Complacency has unfortunately set in with some of the population, and this complacency has brought with it its own set of challenges and danger.

“I would appeal to everyone to play their part in minimising the spread of the virus by following the public health advice - restrict contact with others, socially distance, wash your hands regularly and wear face coverings where appropriate.

“Sinn Féin will work with the local community and statutory agencies in Lurgan to provide maximum support and to minimise the further spread of the virus.”