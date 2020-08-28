Economy minister must act to protect workers - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the Economy Minister to make urgent interventions to protect workers and businesses.

The Sinn Féin Economy Spokesperson said:

“There are a number of groups which have to date been excluded from the Department for the Economy’s business grants and the microbusiness hardship fund including sole traders and the newly self-employed, taxi drivers and coach operators, childcare and small manufacturing businesses.

“The Economy Minister must take immediate steps to establish practical solutions to the pressing problems that exist within these particular groups, and central to any support must include financial assistance to help businesses retain workers and to assist them in navigating this time of great uncertainty.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work in the Assembly to support workers and businesses during this difficult period."