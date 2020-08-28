Homeless numbers rise again in July - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has commented on the publication of the official homeless figures for July, which shows an increase in the number of people accessing emergency homeless accommodation.

He said:

“The Department of Housing’s official figures indicate that in July that there were 6,077 adults (an increase of 28 on the previous month), 2,651 children (2 fewer than June) and 1,142 families (17 fewer than last month) in emergency accommodation.

“In total there were 8,728 people living in emergency accommodation in July.

“The increase compared to last month is slight but it is very worrying.

“It indicates to me that the lifting of the ban on evictions and rent increases by the government in July was premature.

“The figures were on a downward trend with the Covid-19 restrictions in place and while I hope this rise will not continue for next month’s figures, I think it will be inevitable due to the row back of protections for renters.”