Students urged to respond to CCEA consultation - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has called on teachers, principals, pupils and parents to respond to the CCEA consultation on next year’s qualifications and assessments.

The Foyle MLA said:

“This week CCEA launched a short consultation on proposed changes to CCEA GCSE, AS and A level qualifications due to be assessed in Summer 2021.

“Given the loss of teaching time in the last term and in the context of the ongoing health pandemic, it is hugely important that we prioritise the mental health and the emotional well-being of our young people in the time ahead.

“This is a particularly important consultation and I am urging those directly involved in the education of children and young people to have their say.

“In order to effectively do this, we need to take a serious look at the delivery of the curriculum and the specifications of exams in the summer of 2021.

“The closing date for this consultation is 5pm on Monday the 7th of September. Further details on the consultation can be found here: https://ccea.org.uk/news/2020/august/ccea-launches-consultation-proposed-changes-gcse-and-gce-qualifications-summer