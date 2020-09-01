"Deep concern" over Aer Lingus' Shannon future - Violet-Anne Wynne TD

Sinn Féin TD for Clare, Violet-Anne Wynne, has today expressed "deep concern" over the recent speculation that Aer Lingus are considering pulling their trans-Atlantic services from Shannon Airport.

Teachta Wynne said:

“I am deeply concerned about the recent speculation that Aer Lingus are considering moving their trans-Atlantic services to the UK.

“The Aviation sector has taken a massive blow in recent months, in particular in Shannon Airport.

“Just four days after the announced deadline for the Voluntary Severance Package (VSS) this is yet another massive blow for Shannon Airport.

“The Government are sitting back and watching the future of Shannon dwindle right in front of their eyes.

“Minister Ryan needs to ensure that his review into the operation in the Shannon Group is finalised without delay and he needs to ensure a comprehensive plan is put in place to ensure the future viability of the airport in Shannon.

“This again shows Government past failures, when the Fine Gael/Labour Government voted to sell off the remaining state shares in Aer Lingus back in 2015.”