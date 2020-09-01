Quinlivan calls for immediate action on Shannon Airport

Sinn Féin TD for Limerick Maurice Quinlivan has today raised concerns about the future of Shannon Airport and its impact on the wider Mid-West region.

Teachta Quinlivan has also called for immediate Government action and for Shannon Airport to return to the DAA.

Teachta Quinlivan said:

“News reports suggesting that Aer Lingus are considering moving their transatlantic services to the UK are extremely concerning. Such a move would be a devastating blow to Limerick, Clare and the wider Mid-West region.

"The Aviation sector in Ireland is in a fight for its survival and it is on the ropes. This move by Aer Lingus will knock the industry to the floor.

"Shannon Airport was suffering before the pandemic as it never reached the passenger numbers that were envisaged when it broke away from the DAA, but the pandemic has exacerbated these existing problems to a critical level.

"The news of this potential transfer of services to the UK follows confirmation by SIPTU that they will be balloting its Shannon Airport members for strike action.

"Their decision comes after Shannon Group confirmed it was proceeding with a 20% pay cut for staff at the airport.

“The knock effect of this potential action by Aer Lingus would be enormous for Limerick and Clare.

"I am calling on Minister Ryan to ensure that his review of Shannon Group is finalised so that a comprehensive plan is put in place to ensure the future viability of the airport. If the government fails to act we will have job losses throughout the mid-west region.

“I’ve worked in the travel industry for almost 20 years I know that this news has raised huge concerns with those involved in the sector. Shannon Airport is intrinsic to the mid-west economy. I am not overstating the issue when I say that we have entered the final round of this fight and the mid-west is losing.

"Government action is needed now and needed urgently. It must do everything in its power to work with Aer Lingus and ensure that these transatlantic services are maintained at Shannon Airport, especially for when we hope to exit the Covid-19 pandemic. We need immediate Government action and to return Shannon Airport to the DAA.”