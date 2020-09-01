Sheerin welcomes further step towards full marriage equality

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has welcomed a further step towards full marriage equality but said that additional steps are needed to guarantee equality for all.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

"I welcome today's development that will see couples being able to make arrangements to have a religious marriage ceremony.

"Couples planning on getting married will be able to give notice of their intent to have a religious marriage.

"While today's move is welcome, further progress is needed towards full equality.

"Couples who are in an existing civil partnership should now be able to convert their partnership into a marriage.

"There should be no barriers in place to allow couples who love each other to get married and to enjoy the same rights as everyone else."