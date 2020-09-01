Urgent action needed to improve COVID-19 testing for under 5s - Kelly

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children and Young People, Catherine Kelly MLA has called for urgent action to address difficulties accessing Covid-19 testing for under five year-olds.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“Parents have contacted me raising concerns after having difficulties in getting their young children tested for Covid-19.

"Delays mean children are unable to attend school or day care and their parents are unable to go to work.

"At present, parents are expected to administer a swab test to a small child when directed to take their child to attend a drive through testing centre.

"For many children swab tests can be distressing and uncomfortable.

“With children returning to school and nursery, the need for more testing among young children is likely to increase rapidly. It is imperative for the Minister of Health to ensure under-fives get accessible, timely and appropriate testing.”