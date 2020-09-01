Minister must make more medicine and nursing places available - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the Health Minister to make additional medicine and nursing places available to ensure young people are not disadvantaged by circumstances beyond their control.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“This year's A Levels were awarded in unprecedented circumstances and young people who’ve met the grades for their conditional offer should have their place secured. For some courses like medicine there is a quota placed on the number of students.

“I would therefore urge the Health Minister to make additional medicine and nursing places available. If it is not possible for all students to be taken on due to capacity in the health service then the additional places may have to be spread out over the next academic year also.”