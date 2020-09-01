O'Dowd raises concerns over capacity at COVID-19 testing centre

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has contacted Health Minister Robin Swann to request an urgent review into the capacity of the Craigavon Covid-19 testing centre following reports of local people having to travel to other testing sites across the North.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

“Over the course of recent days, the Lurgan and Craigavon areas have seen a sharp increase in the number of positive coivd-19 cases.

“The emergence of these clusters has resulted in an upsurge in the number of people that need tested for the virus.

“While many tests have been carried out locally at the Craigavon testing centre, it is extremely worrying that reports show that a number of local people have had to travel to Enniskillen and Belfast to be tested.

“Travelling for a test not only places an additional burden on those that need tested at a time of already heightened anxiety, but could also potentially spread the virus to other parts of the North.

"I have asked the Health Minister to commission an urgent review into the capacity of the Craigavon testing centre to establish if extra resources are needed to meet the increased demand for tests.

“The Health Minister must ensure that the necessary resources are in place to allow for the implementation of an effective test, trace and isolate system.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work on the ground in the Upper Bann, within the Assembly and Council to ensure maximum support and protection to the local community.”