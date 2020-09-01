McCann condemns attack on woman in west Belfast

Sinn Féin MLA Fra McCann has condemned an attack on a woman in the Divis Street area of west Belfast which is being treated by the PSNI as a racially motivated hate crime.

The West Belfast MLA said:

"The local community is shocked following a disgraceful attack on a woman in her ‘60s which the police are treating as a racially motivated incident.

"I utterly condemn this incident and hope that the woman makes a fully and speedy recovery.

"A man in his 50s has been arrested and I would encourage anyone with information on what happened to bring it forward to the PSNI."