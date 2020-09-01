McCann condemns attack on woman in west Belfast
Sinn Féin MLA Fra McCann has condemned an attack on a woman in the Divis Street area of west Belfast which is being treated by the PSNI as a racially motivated hate crime.
The West Belfast MLA said:
"The local community is shocked following a disgraceful attack on a woman in her ‘60s which the police are treating as a racially motivated incident.
"I utterly condemn this incident and hope that the woman makes a fully and speedy recovery.
"A man in his 50s has been arrested and I would encourage anyone with information on what happened to bring it forward to the PSNI."