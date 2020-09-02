Mullan calls for academic selection to be scrapped
Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has called for academic selection to be scrapped following confirmation that this year's transfer tests will be postponed until next year.
The Sinn Féin Education Spokesperson said:
“Today the Minister for Education and test providers have confirmed to the High Court that transfer tests will be postponed until January 2021 as a result of Covid-19 following a judicial review.
“The continuation of transfer tests is in complete contradiction to the overwhelming majority of evidence into academic selection and they should be scrapped altogether.
“This evidence has shown that academic selection perpetuates inequality, damages the education system and has a hugely negative impact on our children.
“Sinn Féin will continue to work for a just education system which is underpinned by the right of all students to have equal opportunities.”