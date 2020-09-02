Certainty, not bluster needed over Brexit - Hazzard

The South Down MP said:

"The remarks from the EU's Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier today on the consequences of Brexit for Ireland, where he described it as an existential risk to the peace process, highlights the importance of this issue as we move closer to a potential crash-out Brexit.

"To date, the approach from the British government has been reckless and showed complete and utter disregard for the north, its economy and our peace agreements.

"Today in the British parliament there was more rhetoric and bluster from Boris Johnston, promising legislation on Brexit in the coming months, but the clock is ticking.

"The business community in the north need answers not empty words. They are already dealing with COVID-19 and now they are facing the huge uncertainty of Brexit.

"The Irish Protocol contains unique protections for the north ensuring there will be no hardening of the border, that our economy and the Good Friday Agreement is protected.

"That protocol needs to be maintained and implemented in full in order to provide certainty to people here."