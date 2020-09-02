Hospital overcrowding a real concern - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin Health spokesperson David Cullinane TD has expressed alarm that the numbers of patients waiting for a hospital bed stood at 221 today with 20 out of our 29 hospitals reporting overcrowding.

Deputy Cullinane said our acute hospitals are facing into a perfect storm with Covid care, non-Covid care, catch up care and the winter flu.

Speaking today Deputy Cullinane said:

“Today’s figures showing overcrowding in our acute hospitals at its highest since the Covid restrictions began are alarming, but not surprising.

“Hospitals face a mighty challenge in delivering Covid and non-Covid care while respecting infection control and social distancing guidelines. Quite simply we need urgent additional capacity to keep up never mind catch up on missed care.

“Last month Sinn Féin produced a comprehensive and fully costed plan. We provided for additional front line staff and bed capacity. We argued this was urgent and required an urgent response from Government.

“To date Minister Donnelly has not produced a plan. With hospital overcrowding increasing the sense of urgency intensifies. Our front line staff and patients need a health service that is fit for purpose and properly resourced.

“The Minister has dithered and delayed and the situation is getting worse. We need an urgent Health Care plan to meet the current challenges and we need it now.”