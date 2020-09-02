Gildernew calls for reinstatement of Fermanagh breast screening service

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has called for the immediate reinstatement of the mobile breast screening service in Fermanagh.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MP said:

“The mobile breast screening service in Fermanagh, which until recently was located at Lakeland Forum, has saved many lives within our community.

“The removal of this service will have a detrimental impact on the health of the local population and will create a barrier for many in accessing this vital service.

“Since the removal of the service in Fermanagh, the nearest breast screening facility is in Omagh which is 40-minute drive or longer from many in South and West Fermanagh.

“With no additional transport provision put in place, those who do not drive or have difficulties accessing transport will find it difficult to make this journey.

“This will place additional strain and pressures on vulnerable citizens, particularly as covid-19 continues to present its own set of challenges.

“Sinn Féin has contacted the Western Health and Social Care Trust to express our concern and request that the service is urgently reinstated.

“I will continue to work alongside Jemma Dolan MLA and other Sinn Féin representatives to have this vital service reinstated in Lakeland Forum.”