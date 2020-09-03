Students not sitting transfer tests need assurance – Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said students not sitting transfer tests need assurances that learning will not be disrupted as a result.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Following the announcement that transfer tests will be postponed, it’s vital that pupils not sitting the test have assurances from the Education Minister that learning will not be disrupted.

“The education system must work for all of our young people and afford them equal opportunities and access to learning.

“Children who choose not to sit the unjust transfer test should not have their education disrupted or undermined as a result of postponement.

“I am reiterating our call for the transfer test to be not just postponed but scrapped altogether.”