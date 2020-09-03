Survey shows students cycle enthusiasm needs supported by Infrastructure – McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has called on the Infrastructure Minister to invest in cycling infrastructure.

The North Antrim MLA was speaking following the publication of the Young Persons’ Behaviour and Attitudes Survey for Traveling to and From School factsheet.

Philip McGuigan said:

“This survey indicates that only three percent of students cycle as part of their journey to and from school even though over half of young people live less than three kilometres from their school.

“This is a really disappointing statistic and clearly a result of a lack of safe, cycle only infrastructure.

“Compare this to Dutch travel surveys, which can show that around a third of primary school children might cycle two to three kilometres to school.

“We need the right infrastructure in place to facilitate a healthier travelling culture as a positive investment in our young people, our future and our environment.

“I have written to the Minister for Infrastructure to reflect on these underwhelming statistics and to urge her to prioritise the promotion of active travel for students moving forward.”