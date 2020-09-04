Ulster University must meet commitments on Magee expansion – Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said the Ulster University must deliver on its commitments on the expansion of Magee.

The Foyle MLA said;

“Today along with Martina Anderson MLA, Senator Elisha McCallion and Cllr Mickey Cooper I met with the new Ulster University Vice Chancellor Paul Bartholomew to discuss Magee and hear from UU their plans around the campus.

“I made clear my expectation that the allied sciences course should be located at Magee as part of the wider expansion plans.

“I also reiterated that there is an onus on the Ulster University to deliver on commitments around the expansion of Magee which has been agreed by all parties in the New Decade New Approach.

“We outlined our party’s position on the delivery of expansion at Magee and we will continue to work along with others including Ulster University to ensure this achieved.”