Boylan welcomes road safety grant scheme

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed the launch of a road safety grant scheme.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“The recent launch of the Road Safety Grant Scheme which will support individuals and community groups in delivering road safety initiatives is a welcome development.

“This will provide local community organisations with funding to launch education and awareness raising initiatives to enhance road safety.

“Almost 200 people were killed on roads across the island in 2019.

“We must do all that we can through education, awareness raising and the implementation of effective road safety measures to minimise fatalities on Irish roads.

“I have requested that the Infrastructure Minister increases the number of road safety measures, including speed indicator devices, across the North and within my own constituency of Newry and Armagh.

“Improving road safety is also crucial if we are to encourage people to walk and cycle more, which would have significant health and environmental benefits.

"Sinn Féin will continue to do all that we can to ensure that adequate investment and attention is giving to maximising safety on our roads.

“The application deadline is the 9th October and I would encourage all individuals and community groups who want to improve road safety in their area to engage with the scheme."