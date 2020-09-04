Menu

O'Dowd extends condolences following deaths at Craigavon Hospital

4 September, 2020 - by John O'Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has extended his condolences to the family of two patients who have passed away in Craigavon Hospital and a third who was recently discharged. 

 

The Upper Bann MLA said: 

 

“This afternoon, we have received the very sad news that two patients have passed away in Craigavon Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. 

 

“A third individual, who had tested positive for the virus and was recently discharged from the hospital, has also died although COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 

 

“These deaths are a stark and sobering reminder of the real threat which is posed by COVID-19. 

 

“They are also a vital reminder that we cannot let our guard down. 

"The virus is continuing to spread in our communities; it is claiming lives and devastating families.  

 

“It is absolutely crucial that we all continue to follow the public health advice; practice good hand hygiene, ensure social distancing and wear a mask where appropriate. 

 

“I want to extend my condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their lives at this sad time." 

