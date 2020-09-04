O'Dowd extends condolences following deaths at Craigavon Hospital

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has extended his condolences to the family of two patients who have passed away in Craigavon Hospital and a third who was recently discharged.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

“This afternoon, we have received the very sad news that two patients have passed away in Craigavon Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

“A third individual, who had tested positive for the virus and was recently discharged from the hospital, has also died although COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death.

“These deaths are a stark and sobering reminder of the real threat which is posed by COVID-19.

“They are also a vital reminder that we cannot let our guard down.

"The virus is continuing to spread in our communities; it is claiming lives and devastating families.

“It is absolutely crucial that we all continue to follow the public health advice; practice good hand hygiene, ensure social distancing and wear a mask where appropriate.

“I want to extend my condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their lives at this sad time."