British government must live up to commitment on public inquiry - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has welcomed the Council of Europe Committee decision that the British Government must urgently develop proposals to live up to its commitment to hold a public inquiry into the murder of his father, human rights lawyer Pat Finucane.

The North Belfast MP said:

“Today the Council of Europe Committee have requested that the British Government urgently develop concrete proposals for an inquiry into the killing of my father, Pat Finucane.

“It is a matter of great disappointment that the British Government must be compelled in this way given that we are almost 20 years on from their original commitment to hold a public inquiry.

“Their continued refusal to hold a public inquiry is also totally at odds with the Supreme Court judgment which rejected all previous investigations into my father’s murder and demanded a new approach.

“31 years on from the killing, a full and properly compliant investigation has yet to be carried out.

“The British Government has instead placed their energy into delaying and obstructing our access to the truth.

“Like many, the Committee of Ministers have quite clearly run out of patience with this delay and obstruction tactic.

“The British government must fulfil the promise they made many years ago, and hold a full and independent public inquiry.

“It must also live up to its commitment and obligation to implement the legacy mechanisms agreed in the Stormont House Agreement in a human rights compliant manner."