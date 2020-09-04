Education Authority should make COVID19 information available - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has called on the Education Authority to make accessible in formation available to parents and schools outlining the differences between COVID19, flu and cold symptoms.

The Foyle MLA was speaking after being contacted by a number of principals raising concerns about attendances.

Karen Mullan said:

“In the absence of clear and concise guidance parents are being forced to take action themselves with many unsure about sending their child to school.

“A lot of this could be resolved if the Education Authority produced accessible information for schools and parents in a safe manner explaining the differences between symptoms of COVID19, the flu and the common cold.

“I proposed this to senior Education Authority officials at the Education Committee and I intend to follow up with them to ensure parents and schools receive the clear, consistent and concise guidance required.”