O’Dowd to question health minister in the Assembly on Craigavon deaths

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has welcomed the Health Minister’s assertion that the families of those who died this week in Craigavon Hospital of Covid-19 are entitled to answers.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

“Mr Swann is the Health Minister and must act decisively to find those answers.

“I will be tabling an urgent question to the minister on Monday about the Covid-19 outbreaks in Craigavon Hospital.

“I will be asking the minister if the RQIA, the body established to investigate and monitor our health authorities are involved in investigating what happened at Craigavon hospital and if not, will he ask them to do so.

“The minister must take the lead on this issue.

“Action is needed to ensure lessons are learnt from the three Covid-19 outbreaks at the hospital and the families who have lost loved must get the answers they are entitled to.”