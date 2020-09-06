Mullan thanks everyone who supported The Chieftain's Walk

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has thanked all those who supported this year's Chieftain's Walk in memory of the late Martin McGuinness.

The Foyle MLA said:

"This year's Chieftain's Walk was slightly different because of the COVID-19 pandemic in that in was only the Mc Guinness family walking in place of the thousands who have taken part in recent years.

"This year's walk included locations which were close to Martin's heart including the Bogside and the historic Derry Walls.

"I want to thank everyone who registered for the walk and supported the McGuinness family and the fundraising efforts of the Martin McGuinness peace foundation.

"The Peace Foundation will ensure that Martin's life and legacy will continue to be celebrated and hopefully we next year we all be able to join the McGuinness family for The Chieftain's Walk."