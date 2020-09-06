British government playing dangerous game of chicken over Brexit - Hazzard

Sinn Fén MP Chris Hazzard has said the British government is playing a dangerous game of chicken in its approach to the Brexit negotiations.

The South Down MP said:

“The British government is once again showing an utterly reckless disregard for the north, our economy and our peace agreements by their approach to the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

“They are playing a dangerous game of chicken with our economy while the clock ticks towards a catastrophic crash-out Brexit.

“We also now have the bizarre and ludicrous spectacle of a DUP MP, known for ignoring science, now ignoring reality and castigating the business community for supporting vital measures to protect trade and jobs.

“The Irish Protocol contains unique and vital protections for the north which protects our economy, avoids any hardening of the border and protects the Good Friday Agreement and it must be maintained.”