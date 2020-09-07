British government must not renege on Brexit commitments - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the British government that they must not renege on the Withdrawal Agreement or any commitments which ensure there is no hardening of the border and protect the peace process.

Teachta McDonald’s comments follow reports that the British government is planning to introduce new legislation to override key parts of the Withdrawal Agreement.

Teachta McDonald said: “I am deeply concerned that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would step away from an international obligation like this. To do so would show total disregard for the lives and concerns of the people of Ireland.

“Throughout the sorry saga of Brexit, Sinn Féin have been very clear that Ireland cannot become collateral damage to the posturing of the British government in this Tory Brexit.

“The all-Ireland economy, the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement must be protected. There can be absolutely no hardening of the border. The Withdrawal Agreement and the Irish Protocol cannot be abandoned and must be honoured.

“The north voted to remain in the EU and across the community there are very real fears about the threat that Brexit poses to people’s livelihoods and the stability of community relations.

“I am absolutely clear that there can be no reneging on the British government’s obligations to protect people in the north from the damages of Brexit.

“Any u-turn by Boris Johnson would be an extraordinary and indefensible act of bad faith which would totally undermine his credibility and that of the British government.

“The Irish people need clarity and certainty about Brexit and must not be treated as political pawns by the British government at this late stage in negotiations.

“I would once again remind Boris Johnson of the British government’s obligations within the Good Friday Agreement.”