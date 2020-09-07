Gildernew calls for urgent public inquiry into Muckamore Abbey Hospital

Sinn Féin Health Spokesperson Colm Gildernew MLA has called on the Health Minister to urgently launch a public inquiry into Muckamore Abbey Hospital and for a bespoke plan to help stabilise services ahead of a motion on the issue in the assembly tomorrow.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said:

“All parties have agreed that there must be an urgent public inquiry into Muckamore Abbey Hospital and that there is an obligation on Health Minister Robin Swann to act on this consensus.

“There is an ongoing police investigation into what happened at Muckamore Abbey Hospital; this investigation represents the largest adult safeguarding investigation for the PSNI and it must be allowed to run its course.

“While the ongoing police investigation is complex and extensive, it must not be used as a means to further delay the launch of a public inquiry.

“Sinn Féin will further strengthen the motion by proposing an amendment calling on the Minister to immediately bring forward a bespoke plan to stabilise and support the current delivery of services in Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

“The affected patients and their families deserve justice and to get the truth of what happened. There can be no further delay on this matter."