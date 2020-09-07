Lessons must be learned from Craigavon COVID outbreak - O'Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has said lessons must be learned from the Covid-19 outbreak and the tragic deaths in Craigavon Area Hospital.

The Upper Bann:

"The Health Minister has now announced an investigation into the Covid-19 outbreak in Craigavon Area Hospital, which has unfortunately led to loss of life.

"This investigation, must be thorough and rigorous and needs to provide answers to the families of those who have died.

"The public too are entitled to answers about what happened so they can have confidence when using the hospital.

"The lack of action from the RQIA to date with regards to the Covid-19 cluster in Craigavon Area Hospital is a matter of concern.

“They need to demonstrate their independence and effectiveness in tackling the spread of Covid-19 within health and social care settings and provide robust protection to those under the care of the Health and Social Care system.

"In the immediate term the Department of Health and the Trust need to ensure robust hygiene measures and protocols are in place to prevent further Covid-19 clusters developing in the future."