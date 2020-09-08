Ratification of Lanzarote convention on child abuse must be prioritised – Kathleen Funchion TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children, Kathleen Funchion TD, has called on the Irish government to ratify the Lanzarote convention on preventing child abuse.

Her comments follow the news that Armenia has now completed the process of ratifying the agreement, resulting in Ireland being the only Council of Europe member state which has yet to ratify it.

Teachta Funchion said: “I am calling on the Irish government to ratify the Lanzarote convention on preventing child abuse.

“This is a vital convention which leads the way internationally in outlining key measures to protect children against many forms of abuse. It helps European countries to work together in order to identify and prosecute abusers and to ensure a co-ordinated approach to child protection internationally.

“Ireland has already signed the convention but has consistently failed to follow through by ratifying it. A matter of this importance cannot sit in a file gathering dust. We must prioritise ensuring it is ratified.

“The delays so far are deeply frustrating and cannot continue. I am calling on the Government to ensure this is prioritised as a matter of urgency.”