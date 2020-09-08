Treatment of students by Bus Éireann and the Department “appalling” - Violet-Anne Wynne TD

Sinn Féin TD for Clare, Violet-Anne Wynne, has described the treatment of nine students who now have no transport to school as 'appalling'.

Teachta Wynne said;

“I first contacted the Minister and Bus Éireann on this issue over 3 weeks ago, and it has gotten worse since.

“Nine students that travelled by bus to school (Lissycasey to Kildysart) last week received phone calls late yesterday evening to be told they could no longer travel on the school bus, effective immediately.

“This just is not good enough.

“These parents cannot get answers out of Bus Éireann or the Department of Education on their entitlement to school transport.

“I have also been told that when parents do finally get answer to a phone call the Bus Éireann staff are being very abrupt and rude.

“The department needs to carry out a full and comprehensive review of the School Transport Scheme and its functionality.

“I feel we need to stop this idea that school bus routes should decide where student attends school.

“I am, again, calling on the Minister to intervene here and get answers for these students and their parents, this cannot drag on any longer."