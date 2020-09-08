Menu

Sheehan calls for increased organ donation registration 

8 September, 2020 - by Pat Sheehan

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan has called people to have a conversation on organ donation and to make the step to become an organ donor this Organ Donation Week.

The West Belfast MLA said: 

“This Organ Donation Week, I want to encourage people to make the step to become organ donors. 

“I would also appeal to organ donors to have a conversation on donation with their families and friends. These crucial conversations will be vital in normalising organ donation as an everyday gesture in our lives. 

“Earlier this year, I introduced a Private Member's Bill in support of a soft opt-out organ donation scheme. 

“I will also soon bring forward a motion calling on the Health Minister to urgently bring forward the public consultation on soft-opt out organ donation. 

“We need actions by the Minister; not words.  

”The introduction of a Soft Opt-Out system will help to increase available organs for donation, and to normalise organ donation as routine practice.  

“Ultimately, the policy objective of Soft Opt-Out Organ Donation is to save more lives and this must be a priority for all political parties.

"I want to commend the Donate 4 Dáithí campaign and all those that have campaigned tirelessly on creating awareness around organ donation."

