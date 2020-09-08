Gildernew welcomes public inquiry into Muckamore Abbey Hospital

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the announcement of a public inquiry into alleged abuse of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

Colm Gildernew said:

"The announcement of a public inquiry into the alleged abuse of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital is welcome.

"The patients affected and their families are entitled to the truth and I commend their commitment and determination.

"We had made it clear repeatedly that a public inquiry is necessary in order to get the truth about what happened at Muckamore Abbey and to prevent any repetition.

“It will be important that the statutory public inquiry fully considers the experiences and views of families and patients of Muckamore Abbey Hospital in its terms of reference.

"There is an ongoing police investigation into the allegations but that must not delay the establishment of this public inquiry.

"I would urge the minister to ensure this public inquiry is established as soon as possible so families can get the answers they deserve."