Business support welcome but Minister must address those excluded - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said while the two new support schemes to help businesses recover from the impact of COVID-19 are welcome, the Minister must extend financial support to those who have so far missed out.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“I welcome the fact that the Economy Minister has announced two support schemes for businesses impacted by COVID-19 which will see £1million allocated to help retailers adapt to sell online and a £5million investment fund targeted at early stage small and medium-sized businesses.

"Yet there are still a number of groups who have not received any financial support from the Department for the Economy.

“These include sole traders, the newly self-employed, taxi drivers, coach operators, and small manufacturing businesses.

“Businesses are dealing with Brexit uncertainty and planning for post transition trading arrangements as well as the financial impacts of COVID-19.

“The Economy Minister must take immediate steps to establish practical solutions to the pressing problems that exist within these particular groups. She must provide financial assistance to help businesses retain workers and assist them in navigating this time of great uncertainty.”