Hazzard welcomes continued US support for Good Friday Agreement

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has welcomed further strong support from the US Ways and Means Committee for the Good Friday Agreement.

The South Down MP was speaking after Chairperson Congressman Richie Neal restated US support for the peace process.

Chris Hazzard said:

“I welcome continued support from Congressman Richie Neal, chair of the influential US Ways & Means Committee, for the Good Friday Agreement and the need to protect it from the threat of Brexit.

“As the Brexit clock ticks, any attempt by the British government to renege on what has already been negotiated and agreed through the Irish Protocol would be an indefensible act of bad faith.

“Irish America and American political leaders have played a crucial role in securing the Good Friday Agreement and supporting the peace process.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi has already made it clear that Congress will not support any post-Brexit trade deal if the Good Friday Agreement is undermined. This is an issue that unites Democrats and Republicans with the Congress earlier this year unanimously voting to protect the Good Friday Agreement and prevent the imposition of a hard border in Ireland. The British government must take heed of that.

“The Withdrawal Agreement is an international agreement and it must be maintained and protected in order to protect our economy and our peace agreements.”