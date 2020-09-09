Sheerin welcomes steps to ban conversion therapy

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has welcomed a commitment by Communities Minister Carál Ni Chuilín to undertake work to ban conversion therapy.

The Mid-Ulster MLA said:

“The archaic practice of conversion therapy seeks to denormalise and completely eradicate a persons sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

“Conversion therapy is rooted in intolerance and bigotry, with those that conduct the therapies regularly exploiting the vulnerabilities of young people who are struggling with their sexuality.

“I welcome that Communities Minister Carál Ni Chuilin has committed to working to outlaw this deeply harmful and regressive practice.

“In the 26 Counties, Sinn Féin Senator Fintan Warfield successfully brought forward a bill to outlaw conversion therapies in 2018.

“The work of Senator Warfield and the LGBTQI+ community has resulted in the Irish Government now committing to legislate against conversion therapies in the near future.

"It is time to ban conversion therapies and to stand against hate.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work across the island of Ireland to eradicate hatred and to provide maximum support for LGBTQI+ citizens.”