Action needed to deliver Narrow Water Bridge project - Ennis

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has said action is now needed from the Infrastructure Minister to advance the Narrow Water Bridge project.

The South Down MLA said:

“The Narrow Water Bridge project was a commitment in the New Decade, New Approach deal and people want to see it being delivered.

"I welcome that the Infrastructure Minister has said remains committed to progressing this vital project and that she would also work with her counterpart in the south on this vital piece of cross-border infrastructure.

“This is a flagship project in terms of boosting the tourism potential, as well as preserving the history and natural environment of the area.

“Sinn Féin remains committed to seeing the Narrow Water Bridge project completed and will work with the Minister for Infrastructure to ensure it moves forward.”