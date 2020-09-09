Gildernew praises dedication of emergency response staff

Sinn Féin Health Spokesperson Colm Gildernew MLA has praised the commitment of emergency response staff during the ongoing global pandemic.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said:

“I want to sincerely thank and praise all of the hard work of our emergency response and frontline health staff.

“They have been working under some of the most difficult conditions and have shown extraordinary resilience and dedication.



“All of our emergency services across the island have been vital in supporting the local community during this pandemic.



“There is an obligation on us all support healthcare and emergency staff in the best way possible, by following the public health guidelines and minimising the spread of covid-19.



“By complying with the public health guidelines, we can relieve some of the pressure on our healthcare system and help keep frontline workers and the public safe.”