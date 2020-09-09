State continues to fail survivors of historical sexual abuse at Creagh Lane - Maurice Quinlivan TD, Donnchadh Ó Laoaghaire TD

Sinn Féin TDs Maurice Quinlivan and Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire have criticised the Government’s ongoing failure to grant the Creagh Lane men the redress they are due.

Speaking today at a protest organised by the victims of Creagh Lane, Limerick TD Maurice Quinlivan said:

“This is a topic that I have a deep personal interest in, having worked closely for a number of years with the men from Creagh Lane. I am disgusted at how these survivors have been treated by this and successive governments.

"Micheal Martin made a commitment when in opposition to provide these men with the redress they deserve. Today he is nowhere to be seen whilst these men are forced to continue to protest at the Dáil, barred from accessing compensation for the horrific abuse they suffered.

"The State has failed these men terribly. This issue must be solved as a priority.”

Sinn Féin Education spokesperson Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD continued:

“The Education Minister, Norma Foley, today met with the survivors of Creagh Lane outside Leinster House. Her predecessor, Joe McHugh, last year promised ‘words not action’ and committed to a review of these men’s access to compensation. This has never come to fruition.

"Norma Foley must now make good on these commitments, and immediately provide these men with information on when their review will be completed. The Government have steadfastly stood in the way of the Creagh Lane mens’ justice for far too long.”