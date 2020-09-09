“Johnson’s Internal Market Bill is wholly unacceptable” – Chris MacManus MEP

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has described Borris Johnson’s Internal Market Bill as “wholly unacceptable” and “an act of brazen bloody-mindedness”.

Speaking following the publication of the bill MEP MacManus said “Myself and my team are currently analysing the detail of this bill and on first viewing we can confirm it goes far beyond the illegality and bad faith first feared in recent news reports. This document is an afront to democracy and a belligerent two fingers to Ireland and the EU.”

The Midlands Northwest MEP whilst not completely surprised had a stark warning for Westminster “We were somewhat prepared for much of the document’s content but some of the detail is far worse than many others expected. Prime Minister Johnson must tread very carefully now. Every decision in these coming days and weeks will have long felt consequences in terms of future relations between England and her neighbouring countries. In the coming hours we will further analyse this bill’s content and considerations must be given to all subsequent political actions.” ENDS