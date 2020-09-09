Kelly welcomes new homes and retail at Hillview

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has welcomed confirmation that retailers are set to open large stores alongside the building of new homes in North Belfast.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“I welcome the news today that retailers LIDL and Home Bargains are to open large stores on the Hillview Retail Park on the Crumlin Road.

“There will also be 18 new homes built on the site and a Day Centre for the elderly.

“The site has lain unused for over a decade and LIDL, as the anchor tenant, intends to be open for business by January, while workers will be on site building the homes within six months.

“The owners of the site also say that other retail and leisure businesses have shown interest in taking up tenancies.

“This is good news for the local community and will bring badly needed jobs as well as a multi-million pound investment to the area.

“The surrounding areas have high levels of deprivation and they deserve first-class facilities and services.

“It is hoped that this redevelopment will be one of the keys to opening up the residents’ connectivity to the centre of Belfast as well as schools and other community facilities.” Críoch/Ends