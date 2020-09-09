Hazzard welcomes strong GFA support from speaker Pelosi

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has welcomed the latest declaration of support for the Good Friday Agreement from US Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

Chris Hazzard said:

“I welcome the reiteration of support for the Good Friday Agreement and our peace process from US Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“She has made it clear that the US Congress will not approve a post Brexit trade deal with Britain if the Good Friday Agreement is undermined.

“This stands in stark contrast to the actions of the British government who are recklessly endangering the Good Friday Agreement through its pursuit of Brexit.”