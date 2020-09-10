British cannot be allowed to override Brexit agreement - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the British government cannot be allowed to override what it has already agreed on Brexit.

Chris Hazzard said:

“The European Commission, in advice to member states has made it clear that any attempt to override the Withdrawal Agreement or Irish Protocol by the British government would be a clear breach of what has been agreed and could lead to legal action.

“This is something we will be raising directly with the British government today when we will take part in a Joint Council meeting alongside the EU and British government negotiating teams.

“The British government is clearly acting in bad faith and the international community can see that and have made it clear with both the European Commission and leading US political figures calling it out.

“They cannot be allowed to override or cast aside what has already been agreed.”