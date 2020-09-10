Students at Carlow College must not be unfairly treated – Kathleen Funchion TD

Sinn Féin TD for Carlow-Kilkenny, Kathleen Funchion, has called on the Minister for Further Education to review the allocation of funding for the recently announced third level laptop scheme.

Speaking today, Teachta Funchion said:

“Students at Carlow College are being unfairly excluded from this scheme simply because their college is not in receipt of the student assistance fund. I have been inundated with emails from students, many of whom are on very low incomes and in receipt of SUSI to enable their studies, who are furious that they are unable to even apply for the scheme as students of Carlow College.

“I have written to the minister urging urgent action and for him to immediately reverse this decision and allow students at Carlow College access to this scheme.

“I hope that, this welcome scheme is made available to all students in any third-level institution in the state.

“The quality of education delivered by Carlow College is first rate. They run a programme of excellent courses and degrees specialising in arts, social sciences and the humanities and like all third level institutions are moving towards an online platform.

"In this new normal for third-level study it is really important that all students are provided the same access and opportunities.”