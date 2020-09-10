Ennis welcomes the opening of Health and Safety Capital Programmes

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has welcomed the opening of the Health and Safety Capital Programmes.

The party spokesperson for Culture, Arts and Sports said:

“This programme worth £500,000 is designed to support arts and culture organisations as they prepare to re-open after this lockdown.

“The arts and culture sector have been detrimentally impacted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and this further funding will be extremely valuable to many organisations within the sector.

“These valuable funds will give many organisations within the sector an opportunity to safely re-open when it is safe to do so.

“This funding is another positive step taken by the Minister for Communities to ensuring our ever-growing arts and cultural sector are protected and can continue to flourish.

“The arts in its entirety play an invaluable role within society and we all look forward to this continuing in the future.”